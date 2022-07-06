Boris Johnson’s in trouble. But the economy is OK for now

The potential fiscal splurge is hard to model into economic estimates, so be careful when listening to some of the more apocalyptic forecasts. The OECD, which has been referenced frequently of late, has a particularly poor track record predicting UK growth. What matters is that the Bank of England has renewed confidence to continue its rate-hiking cycle to combat inflation. It is in a demonstrably better situation than the European Central Bank, which is still stuck on heavily negative interest rates.

Probably the best forward UK growth indicators — the purchasing manager surveys — are still above the growth line, unlike many economies in Europe. Additionally, the City of London, a major source of earnings and tax revenue, has held up much better than feared. Even the FTSE100 has performed better than other major indexes.

This may all seem like tinkering at the edges, but the underlying economy is robust enough to withstand a lot of systemic shocks. The banking sector has been at pains — under the steely eye of the Prudential Regulation Authority — not to leave itself exposed to potential non-performing loans. Let’s say banks are cautious but dancing: They remain confident handing out loans to companies as well as home mortgages.

None of this means recession is off the table. Indeed, for many it feels like we are already in one. Economic growth has been flatlining in recent months and the cost-of-living crisis is very real for many. Inflation is almost certainly headed into double figures by the autumn, but ought to stabilise later this year before turning down swiftly next — unless Russia shuts off energy supply to Europe.

But there is a war chest, so to speak: UK household finances are healthy, in fact the best proportionally of all major economies with a near £200 billion of savings built up throughout the pandemic. That this stash has yet to be tapped into is evidently a sign of consumer trepidation, especially as house prices have been on an upward tear. Normally in such a benign scenario, retail spending would be adding firmly to GDP growth. This negativity is feeding on itself but, at some point, it will reverse and lend a healthy kick upward to any recovery.

The most compelling strength of the UK economy is employment. A cost-of-living squeeze really does become a wider crisis with sharply rising unemployment. The Herculean efforts of Sunak’s furlough employment scheme may seem long gone but it kept companies and employees afloat during lockdowns. Unemployment stands at just 3.8% with vacancies of 1.7 million. That is about as good as it gets.

Understandably now there is a hangover effect as pandemic stimulus is gradually withdrawn, but the residual supportive effects should provide a buffer for some time to come — certainly government tax revenue is holding up nicely. It’s not peaches and cream by any stretch but all the main parts of the economy are in reasonable shape when you consider the whole world shut down and then dramatically restarted. Weakness in sterling has exacerbated the cost of importing commodities, which are largely priced in dollars, but the pound is far from alone suffering from the hideous strength of the mighty greenback.

So chin up. Mustn’t grumble. We’re no worse off than the others. That is, as long as you avert your gaze from Westminster.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion