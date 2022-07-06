×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UK says reports British diplomat has been detained are completely false

06 July 2022 - 22:04 By Reuters
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Image: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS / File photo

Britain's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that reports that a British diplomat had been detained in Tehran for alleged spying were "completely false".

Iranian state television had reported that Iran's Revolutionary Guards had detained several foreigners, including Britain's second most senior envoy, for alleged acts of spying such as taking soil samples in restricted areas.

"Reports of the arrest of a British diplomat in Iran are completely false," a British foreign office spokesperson said.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  2. Drastic times call for drastic measures: ANC considers state of emergency for ... News
  3. Applied for the R350 grant? Sassa wants you to update your info by end of the ... South Africa
  4. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  5. Mmusi Maimane slams Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla for comparing Thuli Madonsela to a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths