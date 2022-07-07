Boris Johnson to resign, stay as caretaker PM until October

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to resign, according to two officials familiar with his thinking , after an unprecedented wave of resignations from his government over the past two days.

A close ally said Johnson had showed in the last 48 hours he would go down fighting but he’s conceded he must resign. He will stay on as caretaker prime minister until October, with a new Conservative leader set to be installed in time for the party’s annual conference.

Johnson will also make a statement to the country on Thursday.

Johnson is bowing to the inevitable after his government haemorrhaged dozens of ministers and junior aides, and members of his cabinet — including newly-appointed chancellor of the exchequer Nadhim Zahawi — told him to his face that he should step down.

On Wednesday, the premier had remained defiant with his team saying he intended to fill the vacant roles. But the exodus continued on Thursday morning, with two cabinet ministers quitting, alongside a slew of junior ministers, and Zahawi tweeting that the situation was “not sustainable”.

It’s an ignominious end for a prime minister who helped secure a thumping majority for his party at the general election in 2019 and just last month suggested he intended to serve into the 2030s.