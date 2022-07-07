×

World

UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Germany must speed up energy transition due to Ukraine war - Scholz

07 July 2022 - 05:10 By TImesLIVE
Smoke rises after shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in Donetsk, Ukraine July 6, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Germany must speed up energy transition due to Ukraine war -Scholz

 Germany must implement the transition to green energy faster because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that Russia was using energy as a political weapon.

"Energy policy is not just a question of price. Energy policy is also security policy," Scholz said at an event hosted by the Renewable Energy Association. "That's why we now have to turbo charge the expansion of renewable energy," he said. 

-Reuters

