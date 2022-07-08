×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Former UK finance minister Sunak bids to replace PM Johnson

08 July 2022 - 18:30 By William James
"The decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future: Rishi Sunak.
"The decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future: Rishi Sunak.
Image: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS / File photo

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was running to replace Boris Johnson after he announced the previous day he would stand down as prime minister .

“Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions. That's why I'm standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your prime minister,” Sunak said in a campaign video released on Twitter.

“The decisions we make today will decide whether the next generation of British people will also have the chance of a better future.

“Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness and determination, or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tale that might make us feel better in the moment, but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Avoid the N4: #NationalShutdown over petrol price hike closes roads South Africa
  2. Parents out of pocket after judge rules daughter doesn’t have to pay back ... South Africa
  3. Here's why City Power doesn't want you using the EskomSePush app South Africa
  4. Gladys, 85, weeps as municipality plans to move her from brick house to shack News
  5. ‘I can’t let my son down’: Mom starts R180k crowdfunding to keep her son at ... South Africa

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners