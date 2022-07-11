Increased Ownership
Black gun owners are eager to flex carry powers after New York law falls
Image: Bloomberg
Black gun rights groups are seizing on a Supreme Court ruling that makes it easier to carry handguns in public, touting it as an important vindication of their rights to self-defence and an opportunity to reshape the debate in the Black community over gun ownership six years after the killing of Philando Castile.
The justices in a 6-3 decision in June struck down a New York state law on concealed carry that restricted the carrying of handguns in public by most people.
The decision, coming amid a wave of mass shootings, has sparked worries about public safety, and raised questions about whether gun owners of colour, such as Castile, would enjoy the same privileges as others. Castile, a Black man in Minnesota who had a permit for his firearm, was shot and killed by police during a 2016 traffic stop.
Philip Smith, founder and national president of the National African American Gun Association, which filed an amicus brief against the New York law, said the court ruling reinforces the rights of gun owners like Castile.
“When he was shot by that officer, after watching that video, I told our members, make sure you can still carry in your state. The one thing we cannot do is to act cowardly and to shudder in the corner like we don’t deserve to have a gun,” Smith said. “We’re going to stand tall and exercise our Second Amendment rights.”
But critics of the ruling say Black gun owners won’t be treated the same as other groups. They said the decision will lead to more guns on the streets and more deadly encounters between Black men and law enforcement.
“I think we’re sadly going to see more incidents like that, with police fearing that anyone they encounter will have a gun,” said John B. King, a former Obama Education secretary now running for Maryland governor.
Black Gun Owners Mobilise
In their amicus brief to the Supreme Court opposing the N.Y. law, NAAGA, which said it was founded in 2015 to “defend the Second Amendment rights of members of the African American community,” pointed to the history of laws denying gun rights for Black Americans.
“Such laws often included arbitrary prohibitions on the carrying of firearms with parallels to New York’s current law. Such laws invariably discriminate against the poor and minorities,” the brief said.
Another group, Black Guns Matter, also asked the justices to strike down the N.Y. law. “Armed self-defence has always been vitally important to the African American community,” their brief said.
Following the ruling, representatives of those groups said they would push efforts to promote legal gun ownership and education in the Black community.
“For the last five years, we’ve given classes on how to legally purchase, store, transport, own and train with firearms,” said Maj Toure, founder of Black Guns Matter. “We’ve travelled around the country, going to these areas that have the most violent crime — Chicago, St. Louis, New Orleans, Philly, New York, Compton, L.A. — every year we give these classes all the year for free.”
Toure said their efforts aim to reduce violent crime by promoting responsible ownership and self-defence. The group launched the Solutionary Centre in Philadelphia, where residents can also learn about “trades, skills, conflict resolution, employment and other areas that improve neighbourhoods and quality of life,” according to its website.
