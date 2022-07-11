×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Twitter hires US law firm Wachtell to sue Musk after pulling out of $44bn deal

11 July 2022 - 11:00 By Maria Ponnezhath
FILE PHOTO: Twitter declined to comment while the law firm did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside business hours.
FILE PHOTO: Twitter declined to comment while the law firm did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside business hours.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Twitter Inc has hired US law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue Elon Musk and force him to complete the $44bn acquisition of the social media company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla, on Friday terminated his deal, saying Twitter had failed to provide information about fake accounts on the platform, after which Twitter's chairman, Bret Taylor, vowed a legal fight.

Twitter is planning to file a law suit early this week in Delaware, people familiar with the matter said.

Twitter declined to comment while the law firm did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside business hours.

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz was one of the legal advisers for Musk's plan to take Tesla private in 2018. Musk tweeted that there was "funding secured" for a $72bn deal to take Tesla private but did not move ahead with an offer.

Musk and Tesla each paid $20m in civil fines, and Musk stepped down as Tesla's chairman to resolve US Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he defrauded investors.

Twitter's existing legal team includes Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Twitter vows legal fight after Musk pulls out of $44bn deal

Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla and the world's richest person, said on Friday he was terminating his $44bn deal to buy Twitter ...
News
2 days ago

Musk's Twitter deal threats put new financing on ice -sources

Elon Musk's efforts to arrange new financing that will limit his cash contribution to his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc have been put on ...
News
1 month ago

Musk says $44bn Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was "temporarily on hold" while he waits for the social media company to ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa
  2. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  3. ‘It’s known that Prince Misuzulu suffers from drug addiction’: Prince Mbonisi News
  4. Media personality and raconteur Barry Ronge has died South Africa
  5. SA’s famous blue sofa finds a forever home News

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners