World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine tells residents to leave occupied south due to counter-attack plans

11 July 2022 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
Rescuers extract a body from a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike on the town of Chasiv Yar, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on July 10, 2022.
Image: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

Ukraine tells residents to leave occupied south due to counter-attack plans

Ukraine's deputy prime minister on Sunday urged civilians in the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson to urgently evacuate as Ukraine's armed forces were preparing a counter-attack there.

Ukraine lost control of most of the Black Sea region of Kherson, including its eponymous capital, in the first weeks after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

"It's clear there will be fighting, there will be artillery shelling... and we therefore urge (people) to evacuate urgently," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television.

She said she could not say when exactly the counter-offensive would happen.

"I know for sure that there should not be women and children there, and that they should not become human shields," she said.

Reuters

