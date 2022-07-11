UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine tells residents to leave occupied south due to counter-attack plans

July 11 2022 - 09:15
Europe on edge as Nord Stream Russian gas link enters planned shutdown
The biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany started annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for ten days, but governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended due to war in Ukraine.The Nord Stream 1 pipeline transports 55-billion cubic metres (bcm) a year of gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Maintenance lasts from July 11 to 21.
Last month, Russia cut flows to 40% of the pipeline's total capacity, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy, in Canada. Canada said at the weekend it would return a repaired turbine, but it also said it would expand sanctions against Russia's energy sector.
Europe fears Russia may extend the scheduled maintenance to restrict European gas supply further, throwing plans to fill storage for winter into disarray and heightening a gas crisis that has prompted emergency measures from governments and painfully high bills for consumers.
German economy minister Robert Habeck has said the country should confront the possibility that Russia will suspend gas flows through Nord Stream 1 beyond the scheduled maintenance period. "Based on the pattern we've seen, it would not be very surprising now if some small, technical detail is found and then they could say 'now we can't turn it on any more'," he said at an event at the end of June.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed claims that Russia was using oil and gas to exert political pressure, saying the maintenance shutdown was a regular, scheduled event, and that no one was "inventing" any repairs.
There are other big pipelines from Russia to Europe but flows have been gradually declining, especially after Ukraine halted one gas transit route in May, blaming interference by occupying Russian forces.Russia has cut off gas supplies completely to several European countries that did not comply with its demand for payment in roubles.
"The last few months have shown one thing: Putin knows no taboos. A complete halt to gas supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline cannot therefore be ruled out," Timm Kehler, managing director of German industry association Zukunft Gas, said.
UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine tells residents to leave occupied south due to counter-attack plans
July 11 2022 - 10:57
Ukraine says it recaptured village in occupied Kherson region
Ukrainian forces have recaptured the village of Ivanivka in the southern Russian-occupied region of Kherson, a Ukrainian infantry brigade said on Monday.
"The only thing left of the Russian occupiers in Ivanivka are horrible memories and 'dead' military equipment," it said.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the claim. There is more than one village of Ivanivka in the area. One of them is located along the front line.
July 11 2022 - 09:59
Russian parliament mulls extraordinary meeting
The Russian parliament's organising council was due to meet on Monday to decide on calling an extraordinary meeting of parliament on July 15, but it was not immediately clear what was to be discussed.The lower house of parliament said the council was to meet on Monday due to "issues that require urgent solutions" and the need to consider "government initiatives". It gave no further details. At the scheduled start of the council meeting, there was no public live translation on the meeting and no agenda was published, Reuters reporters said. – Reuters
July 11 2022 - 09:23
Russian gas shipments to Germany due to stop
Russian natural gas shipments to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany are due to stop on Monday for planned annual maintenance, and Western allies fear President Vladimir Putin will use the opportunity to cut off flows for good.
Meanwhile, the risk of a euro-area recession is growing as the likelihood of natural gas shortages rises and inflation remains at record levels, according to economists polled by Bloomberg. In Ukraine, the death toll continues to mount after Russian rockets hit an apartment building in Donetsk, killing at least 18 civilians, as the Kremlin’s forces were grinding their way through the region. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon announce a cabinet shuffle and consolidation of ministries to try to weed out waste and corruption.
Ukrainian rescue workers recovered 18 bodies from debris of the apartment block in Chasiv Yar, according to the State Emergencies Service. Russian rockets hit the five-story building near Kramatorsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donestsk region on Sunday. Ukraine sees signs of Russia preparing to renew military activity near Kramatorsk and Bakhmut as its forces continue to shell Ukrainian positions along the front line. According to The Times Zelenskyy is asking military commanders to draft plans for retaking southern Ukraine.
The probability of an economic contraction has increased to 45% from 30% in the previous survey of economists polled by Bloomberg and 20% before Russia invaded Ukraine. Germany, one of the most vulnerable members of the currency bloc to cutbacks in Russian energy flows, is more likely than not to see economic output shrink.
The rising cost of living is taking an increasing toll on business and consumers who’re emerging from two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Lower shipments of gas from Russia, meanwhile, pose a threat to winter energy deliveries.
July 11 2022 - 09:19
Death toll from Russian rocket attack on apartment block rises to 18
The death toll from a Russian rocket attack that hit an apartment block in eastern Ukraine over the weekend rose to 18 on Monday and rescuers were still racing to reach survivors in the rubble, the emergency services said.
Rescuers were in voice contact with two people trapped in the ruins of the five-storey block in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region that was struck late on Saturday, the service said.
"As of 08:45 on July 11 ... 18 people were killed, 6 people were rescued from the rubble, about 137 tonnes of rubble were cleared," it said.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine in what it calls a special military operation, denies targeting civilians.
July 11 2022 - 09:17
Lithuania expands restrictions on Kaliningrad trade
Lithuania on Monday expanded restrictions on trade through its territory to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave, as phase-ins on earlier announced EU sanctions set in, a Lithuanian customs spokesperson said. Goods sanctioned from Monday morning include concrete, wood, alcohol and alcohol-based industrial chemicals, the spokeperson said. – Reuters
July 11 2022 - 09:15
July 11 2022 - 05:30
Ukraine tells residents to leave occupied south due to counter-attack plans
Ukraine's deputy prime minister on Sunday urged civilians in the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson to urgently evacuate as Ukraine's armed forces were preparing a counter-attack there.
Ukraine lost control of most of the Black Sea region of Kherson, including its eponymous capital, in the first weeks after Russia's February 24 invasion.
"It's clear there will be fighting, there will be artillery shelling... and we therefore urge (people] to evacuate urgently," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on national television.
She said she could not say when exactly the counter-offensive would happen. "I know for sure that there should not be women and children there, and that they should not become human shields."
