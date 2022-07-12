×

World

Ex-health minister Sajid Javid out of UK leadership contest

12 July 2022 - 19:08 By Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Former British health minister Sajid Javid on Tuesday dropped out of the leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

“There is an abundance of both ideas and talent in our party. One of the candidates will be given the honour of becoming prime minister,” Javid said in a statement.

“I look forward to seeing the debate unfold and to see colleagues working together as a united Conservative Party once the leadership election is concluded.”

Reuters 

