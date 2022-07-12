×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

ISIS leader in Syria killed in drone strike — US military

12 July 2022 - 16:14 By Reuters
In a statement, US Central Command said Maher al-Agal had been killed in the drone strike in northwest Syria and a close associate of his was seriously injured.
In a statement, US Central Command said Maher al-Agal had been killed in the drone strike in northwest Syria and a close associate of his was seriously injured.
Image: 123RF / membio/ File photo

The leader of Islamic State in Syria, who is one of the top five leaders of the militant group, has been killed in a US air strike, the US military said on Tuesday.

In a statement, US Central Command said Maher al-Agal had been killed in the drone strike in northwest Syria and a close associate of his was seriously injured.

“Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties,” the statement added.

It said al-Agal was responsible for developing ISIS networks outside Iraq and Syria.

Reuters had earlier reported on the killing, citing US officials.

The killing would be another blow to the Islamist militant group's efforts to reorganise as a guerrilla force after losing large swathes of territory.

In February, the top leader of Islamic State blew himself up during a US military raid in Syria.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  2. ‘It’s known that Prince Misuzulu suffers from drug addiction’: Prince Mbonisi News
  3. SA’s famous blue sofa finds a forever home News
  4. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa
  5. ‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done