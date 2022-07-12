×

UKRAINE UPDATES | Putin decree gives all Ukrainians path to Russian citizenship

12 July 2022 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with parliamentary leaders in Moscow, Russia July 7, 2022. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Image: SPUTNIK

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday extending a simplified Russian naturalisation process to all citizens of Ukraine, a document published on the government's website showed.

Previously, a simplified procedure for acquiring Russian citizenship applied only to residents of the self-proclaimed breakaway territories of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) in eastern Ukraine, which Russia seeks to "liberate" from Kyiv's control, as well as the Russian-occupied regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the state news agency TASS reported. 

Reuters

