Britain’s Covid-19 death toll passes 200,000 as new cases soar

What We Know About the Omicron Clan of Virus Variants: QuickTake

Most recent official figures now show that one in 25 people in England tested positive in the final week of June. People can be infected even if they have had the illness previously, but vaccination does help to protect against serious illness.

Britain is already rolling out a booster shot program for vulnerable people but the country needs to urgently redouble efforts to reach unvaccinated individuals, a UK government committee said Wednesday. Nearly 3 million adults in England are yet to have a Covid-19 shot and are at greater risk of hospitalisation or death, the Public Accounts Committee said in a report.

On Tuesday the World Health Organisation warned that the death rate was rising and urged governments and healthcare systems to take steps to curb Covid-19 transmission. Subvariants of the omicron strain are lifting case and fatality numbers, said Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a briefing in Geneva, and recommended the revival of protocols like mask-wearing to stop the spread.

