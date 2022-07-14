×

World

Biden immigration enforcement memo prioritizes family unity, replaces Trump guidance

14 July 2022 - 17:46 By Ted Hesson
US President Joe Biden.
US President Joe Biden.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

A US immigration enforcement directive issued on Thursday calls on federal officers to ask immigrants about their parental status during arrests, part of a broader effort by President Joe Biden to prioritize family unity and replacing the more restrictive policies of former President Donald Trump.

The directive, issued to all U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees, also calls for previously deported immigrants outside the United States to be allowed back into the country on a temporary basis for child custody hearings.



