Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will offer his resignation later Thursday following a split in his coalition, according to a statement from his office.
The premier told his cabinet that he will offer to step down in a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella, the statement said. Draghi, in power since early 2021, had been expected to seek to resign after a key member of his coalition boycotted a confidence vote on the government.
It’s unclear what the next step will be. Mattarella could ask the former head of the European Central Bank to seek support from all allies in a new vote. A collapse of the coalition could prompt an early election, possibly in the fall, but most parties would seek to avoid this.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi says he will resign
Image: Bloomberg
