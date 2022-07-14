×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Kidnapped Pakistan army officer found shot dead

14 July 2022 - 17:20 By Gul Yousafzai
The separatist insurgent Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) released a statement saying it abducted and killed Lieutenant-Colonel Laeeq Baig Mirza, a rare attack on an officer of his rank in the region that borders Iran and Afghanistan.
The separatist insurgent Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) released a statement saying it abducted and killed Lieutenant-Colonel Laeeq Baig Mirza, a rare attack on an officer of his rank in the region that borders Iran and Afghanistan.
Image: 123RF/bumbledee

A senior Pakistani army officer and his friend were found shot dead on Thursday, two days after militants kidnapped them in the restive southwest province of Balochistan, security officials said.

The separatist insurgent Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) released a statement saying it abducted and killed Lieutenant-Colonel Laeeq Baig Mirza, a rare attack on an officer of his rank in the region that borders Iran and Afghanistan.

Mirza was seized as he travelled back to the city of Quetta from Ziarat, a hill station, with his family and the friend on Tuesday night, a security official said.

“Around half a dozen militants blocked the Ziarat—Quetta Road some 22 to 25km away from Ziarat (and) searched vehicles,” the official told Reuters, asking not to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

The gunmen took the officer and his friend, identified only as Umer, the official said. The men's bodies were found in different locations in the mountainous Hernai district on Thursday morning, another official said.

Military spokespeople did not respond to a request for comment.

The BLA and other separatist group have been waging an insurgency for years in Balochistan, a resource-rich region which has attracted substantial Chinese investment.

In April a suicide attack killed three Chinese teachers in Karachi, the capital of neighbouring Sindh province, drawing strong condemnation from Beijing. The BLA claimed responsibility.

In February, insurgents armed with bombs and guns attacked two Pakistani military bases in Balochistan, killing seven soldiers and losing 13 of their own men.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘We believe our US visa applications were denied because we are black’ News
  2. Plan to get me off Meyiwa murder trial was hatched in Ramaphosa’s office, says ... South Africa
  3. Low-skilled Zimbabweans struggle to qualify for SA visas as deadline for expiry ... News
  4. ‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre ... South Africa
  5. Thieves are coming for your petrol — Here’s how to protect your tank news

Latest Videos

Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...
Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...