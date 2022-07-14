×

World

Twitter down for thousands of users globally: Downdetector

14 July 2022 - 14:43 By Yuvraj Malik
Twitter experienced a global outage on Thursday.
Image: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Twitter was down for thousands of users globally on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 27,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Twitter in the US, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Users in other countries, including the UK, Mexico, Brazil and Italy, also reported Twitter not working.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter in February suffered an outage that had disrupted services for several thousands of its users. Later, it said it fixed a software glitch in its micro-blogging website.

The outage comes days after Twitter sued Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk for violating his $44bn deal to buy the company and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.

Reuters

