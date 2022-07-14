July 8 2022 — 06:30
UN chief hopes for final Ukraine grain deal next week
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an "important and substantive step" was made towards a comprehensive deal to resume Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain after talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN officials on Wednesday.
"Next week, hopefully, we'll be able to have a final agreement. But, as I said, we still need a lot of goodwill and commitments by all parties," he told reporters in New York.
He said that although Ukraine and Russia had engaged, "for peace we still have a long way to go."
-Reuters
UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | UN chief hopes for final Ukraine grain deal next week
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce
July 8 2022 — 06:30
UN chief hopes for final Ukraine grain deal next week
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an "important and substantive step" was made towards a comprehensive deal to resume Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain after talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN officials on Wednesday.
"Next week, hopefully, we'll be able to have a final agreement. But, as I said, we still need a lot of goodwill and commitments by all parties," he told reporters in New York.
He said that although Ukraine and Russia had engaged, "for peace we still have a long way to go."
-Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos