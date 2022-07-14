×

World

UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | UN chief hopes for final Ukraine grain deal next week

14 July 2022 - 06:30 By TIMESLIVE
Neighbours walk next to a building destroyed by a military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in northern Saltivka, in Kharkiv, Ukraine July 13, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

July 8 2022 — 06:30

UN chief hopes for final Ukraine grain deal next week

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that an "important and substantive step" was made towards a comprehensive deal to resume Black Sea exports of Ukraine grain after talks between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN officials on Wednesday.

"Next week, hopefully, we'll be able to have a final agreement. But, as I said, we still need a lot of goodwill and commitments by all parties," he told reporters in New York.

He said that although Ukraine and Russia had engaged, "for peace we still have a long way to go."

-Reuters

