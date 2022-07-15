×

World

Bank of America fined $225m for 'botched' disbursement of jobless benefits during pandemic

15 July 2022 - 07:15 By Pete Schroeder
The bank had a faulty fraud detection program that improperly froze accounts of thousands of people seeking jobless benefits in 2020 and 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith. File Photo

Bank of America has been fined $225 million by a pair of US banking regulators over what they called a “botched” handling of jobless benefits during the pandemic.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said the bank had a faulty fraud detection program that improperly froze accounts of thousands of people seeking jobless benefits in 2020 and 2021.

