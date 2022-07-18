UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia prepares for next stage of Ukraine offensive in face of new Western weapons

July 18 2022 - 05:30

Russia prepares for next stage of Ukraine offensive in face of new Western weapons

Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas".

As Western deliveries of long-range arms begin to help Ukraine on the battlefield, Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days."

It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, said late on Saturday. "We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is an active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters.

Reuters