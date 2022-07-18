×

World

UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia prepares for next stage of Ukraine offensive in face of new Western weapons

18 July 2022 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
Emergency services work next to a damaged civil infrastructure building at the site of a Russian military strike in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, on July 14 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

July 18 2022 - 06:30

Ukraine's president fires security service chief and prosecutor general

 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued executive orders late on Sunday dismissing the State Security Service head and the Prosecutor General.

The orders dismissing domestic security chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of Zelenskiy, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, who leads the effort to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine, were published on the president's official website.

No reason was immediately given for the sackings.

Reuters

July 18 2022 - 05:30

Russia prepares for next stage of Ukraine offensive in face of new Western weapons

Russia is preparing for the next stage of its offensive in Ukraine, a Ukrainian military official said, after Moscow said its forces would step up military operations in "all operational areas".

As Western deliveries of long-range arms begin to help Ukraine on the battlefield, Russian rockets and missiles have pounded cities in strikes that Kyiv says have killed dozens in recent days."

It is not only missile strikes from the air and sea," Vadym Skibitskyi, a spokesman for Ukrainian military intelligence, said late on Saturday. "We can see shelling along the entire line of contact, along the entire front line. There is an active use of tactical aviation and attack helicopters.

Reuters

