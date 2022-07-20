Steamy nights in European heatwave worsen health and fire risks

Hot night time temperatures are hindering firefighting responses across Europe and worsening health conditions as bedtime fails to provide a cooling reprieve, experts said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Britain experienced its warmest night on record with temperatures failing to dip below 25°C in some places. Meanwhile, La Hague in Normandy, France, registered 32.8°C at 3am on Tuesday.

Across much of the planet, night time temperatures are actually rising at a faster rate than day time temperatures under climate change.