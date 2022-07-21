×

World

LISTEN | Co-operating with Russian business equates to funding the war, says Ukrainian Association of SA

21 July 2022 - 14:41 By Paige Muller
The Ukrainian Association of SA says SA should stop doing business with Russia.
Image: Supplied

The Ukrainian Association of SA, which picketed outside a closed door Russian-SA investment meeting in Sandton yesterday, has urged South African businesses to cease all co-operation with their Russian counterparts in the private sector and in government.

The association’s secretary, Anastasia Korpeso, said co-operating with Russian business equated to directly funding the Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Listen to what she had to say: 

“The Ukrainian association feels responsible to inform SA communities and government officials that are doing business with Russia at the moment means financing missile strikes on the residential areas, hospitals, schools, shopping malls, infrastructure all over Ukraine, killing thousands of civilians, including hundreds of children,” said Korpeso.

The conference, which is set to continue today, was arranged by the state-owned Russian Export Centre Group and its affiliates.

The theme is “Mechanical Engineering, Agricultural Mechanisation and Infrastructure”.

According to the event’s programme, representatives from 12 Russian companies will be in attendance as well as representatives of South African government bodies and business associations.

TimesLIVE

