‘Awful’ snap sales wipe $76bn from social media stocks

US social-media companies are poised to see more than $76 billion wiped off their stock-market values Friday, after disappointing revenue from Snap Inc. and a lacklustre report from Twitter Inc. raised concerns about the outlook for online advertising.

The Snapchat parent plummeted 30% in premarket trading. Meanwhile, Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. fell 4.8%, Google owner Alphabet Inc. declined 2.8%, and Pinterest Inc sank 7.1%.

Twitter also reported quarterly results on Friday premarket. Shares traded 2.1% lower after the company said second-quarter revenue missed expectations, although average monetizable daily active users were in line with the average analyst estimate.

Social media shares are facing a relentless slowdown in advertising revenue at a time when competition from other platforms, such as TikTok, increase. Friday’s losses in the group’s shares mark the second sell-off sparked by Snap in two months.

Wall Street analysts were quick to react, with more than a dozen brokerages cutting recommendations on Snap’s stock, while many more trimmed their price targets. The shares have slipped 65% this year, as of their last close, but the average 12-month price target has sunk by more than 72% in the same period.