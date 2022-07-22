UKRAINE UPDATES | Ukraine's ports to reopen under deal to be signed Friday, Turkey says

July 22 2022 — 07:00
Fertiliser cargo from Russia heads to US as many worry about food shortages
A tanker carrying a liquid fertiliser product from Russia is about to arrive in the US, sources and vessel tracking data showed in recent days, at a time of widespread worry that sky-high global fertiliser prices could lead to food shortages.
President Joe Biden's administration has not blacklisted Russian agricultural commodities, including fertilisers, in the aftermath of the Ukraine invasion. Still, many Western banks and traders have steered clear of Russian supplies for fear of running afoul of rapidly changing rules.
Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of fertiliser, key to keeping corn, soy, rice and wheat yields high. Farmers have scaled back fertiliser use due to high prices, and cut the amount of land they plan to cultivate.
Washington sanctioned Russian crude, refined products, coal and liquefied natural gas, and imposed an April 22 deadline to wind down imports.
The Liberia-flagged tanker Johnny Ranger was scheduled to arrive in New Orleans on Monday carrying about 39,000 tonnes of urea ammonium nitrate solution, a fertiliser produced by combining urea, nitric acid and ammonia, the sources and Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
The vessel loaded last month at St. Petersburg, according to Eikon data.Details on the seller and buyer were not immediately available.
The US Treasury Department and the US Customs and Border Protection agency declined to comment.
A State Department spokesperson said the US has never sanctioned food or agricultural goods from Russia. “Unlike the Russian government, we have no interest in weaponising food to create humanitarian crises at the expense of vulnerable populations.
“US non-food sanctions will remain in place until Russian President Vladimir Putin stops the war in Ukraine, the person added.
In 2021, the US imported $262.6 million worth of urea ammonium nitrate fertilisers from Russia, according to the Commerce Department.
This week, the US International Trade Commission revoked hefty anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on urea ammonium nitrate fertilisers from Russia in an effort to ease fertiliser shortages and price increases.
Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
July 22 2022 — 06:10
Ukraine's ports to reopen under deal to be signed Friday, Turkey says
Russia and Ukraine will sign a deal on Friday to reopen Ukraine's Black Sea ports to grain exports, Turkey said, a hopeful sign that an international food crisis caused by Russia's invasion could be eased.
Ukraine and Russia, both among the world's biggest exporters of food, did not immediately confirm Thursday's announcement by the office of the Turkish presidency. But in a late night video address Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted that his country's Black Sea ports could soon be unblocked.
The blockade by Russia's Black Sea fleet has reduced supplies to markets around the world and sent grain prices soaring since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into neighbouring Ukraine on February 24.
Full details of the agreement were not immediately released. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was going to Turkey, a UN spokesperson said. The agreement was due to be signed on Friday at 1330 GMT, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said.
Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar said last week that the deal includes joint controls for checking shipments in harbours.
Turkey would also set up a co-ordination centre with Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations for grain exports.
Zelensky, whose address mainly focused on Ukrainian forces' potential to make gains on the battlefield, said: “And tomorrow we also expect news for our state from Turkey — regarding the unblocking of our ports.
“Earlier the Ukrainian foreign ministry said that another UN-led round of talks to unblock grain exports would take place in Turkey on Friday.
“In summary, a document may be signed which will bind the sides to (ensure) safe functioning of export routes in the Black Sea,” foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said.
Reuters
