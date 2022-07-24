India reports fourth monkeypox case in New Delhi, PTI says

A 34-year old from the Indian capital New Delhi with no history of foreign travel is the fourth person in the country to test positive for monkeypox, the Press Trust of India reported, citing officials it didn’t name.
The infection comes as India ramps up screening for the virus amid rising cases in Europe and the US.
The World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern in a controversial and divided ruling on Saturday.
Officials from the federal health ministry couldn’t be reached for comment outside of business hours.
Three cases of monkeypox were previously reported from the southern Indian state of Kerala, PTI said.
