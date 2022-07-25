Yosemite wildfire burns out of control, forcing thousands to flee
Firefighters limited the growth of a wildfire that is advancing towards Yosemite National Park, the second blaze in the area this month.
Crews have contained about 16% of the Oak Fire, which exploded over the weekend in the Sierra Nevada forest to become the largest in California this year at 17,241 acres (6,977 hectares), the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, said Monday evening. Evacuation orders were lifted in some areas.
“Fire crews are working aggressively using bulldozers, hand crews and aircraft,” Cal Fire said in an updated status report.
The blaze, which started Friday in Mariposa County east of San Francisco, erupted in a state that is suffering through the third year of a drought that has left its forests and grassy hillsides vulnerable to dangerous conflagrations. Smoke from the wildfire was spreading over large portions of Northern California, prompting air quality advisories from Lake Tahoe to the San Francisco Bay Area.
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency due to the Oak Fire, which had destroyed 55 structures and threatened more than 2,400.
Meanwhile, just a few miles to the east, firefighters are still battling the Washburn Fire, which started on July 7. That blaze has charred 4,866 acres and is now 87% contained, according to InciWeb, a US fire tracking website.
