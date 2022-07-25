Yosemite wildfire burns out of control, forcing thousands to flee

Firefighters limited the growth of a wildfire that is advancing towards Yosemite National Park, the second blaze in the area this month.

Crews have contained about 16% of the Oak Fire, which exploded over the weekend in the Sierra Nevada forest to become the largest in California this year at 17,241 acres (6,977 hectares), the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire, said Monday evening. Evacuation orders were lifted in some areas.