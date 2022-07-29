×

World

Spain confirms first monkeypox-related death in Europe

29 July 2022 - 21:05 By Reuters
Image: Bloomberg

Spain reported on Friday its first monkeypox-related death, the Spanish Health Ministry said, in what is Europe's first known death and the second outside of Africa in the current outbreak.

Brazil reported earlier on Friday the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current outbreak.

In its latest report, the Spanish Health Ministry said 4,298 cases had been confirmed in the country. Of the 3,750 patients it had information on, it said 120 have been hospitalised - accounting for 3.2% - and one has died, without providing further details.

Reuters 

