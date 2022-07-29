UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Russia says 40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile strike

July 29 2022 - 10:20
Russia tasks mercenaries with frontline sectors as losses mount: UK
Russia has tasked mercenaries to hold sections of the frontline in Ukraine in a sign it is running short of combat infantry, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Friday, as Kyiv steps up a counter-offensive in the south.
Greater reliance on paid fighters from the Russian private military company Wagner Group for frontline duties rather than their usual work in special operations would be another sign that Russia's military is under stress six months into its war in Ukraine.
But the British defence ministry said in an intelligence update that Wagner mercenaries were unlikely to make up for the loss of regular infantry units or alter the trajectory of Russia's invasion. "This is a significant change from the previous employment of the group since 2015, when it typically undertook missions distinct from overt, large-scale regular Russian military activity," the ministry said on Twitter.
Wagner and the Kremlin were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.
Officials in Kyiv said on Wednesday they had observed a "massive redeployment" of Russian forces to the south where British defence officials believe Russia's 49th Army, stationed on the west bank of the Dnipro River, is vulnerable.
The southern city of Kherson, key to Russia's overland supply lines from Russian-annexed Crimea, was now virtually cut off from the other territories occupied by Russia, British intelligence said on Thursday. Kherson region fell to Russian forces soon after they began what Moscow calls "a special military operation" on February 24. Ukraine describes Russia's invasion as an imperial-style war of conquest.
The Ukrainian military has used Western-supplied long-range missile systems to badly damage three bridges across the Dnipro in recent weeks, making it harder for Russia to supply its forces on the western bank. Ukraine said its planes struck five Russian strongholds around Kherson and another nearby city on Thursday, the focus of its biggest counter-offensive of the conflict.
Russia bombed Kyiv's outskirts for the first time in weeks on Thursday. Fifteen people were injured when missiles hit military installations in Vyshhorod district on the edge of the capital, regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram.
Air raid sirens blared as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed parliament alongside visiting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. The attack shattered the sense of normalcy that has returned to life in Kyiv since Russian forces abandoned attempts to capture the city in the first weeks of the war, in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.
More than 10 Russian missiles also hit the Chernihiv region northeast of Kyiv, regional governor Vyacheslav Chausov told Ukrainian TV on Thursday.
Like Kyiv, Chernihiv had not been targeted for weeks. The North district command of the Ukrainian armed forces said more than 20 missiles had been fired at Chernihiv region bordering Russia from a base in Belarus, Russia's ally.
Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.
– Reuters
UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Russia says 40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile strike
July 29 2022 - 13:03
North Macedonia donates tanks to Ukraine as it modernises own military
North Macedonia plans to donate an unspecified number of Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine as it seeks to modernise its own military to meet Nato standards, its defence ministry said on Friday.
In a statement, the ministry said Ukraine will receive tanks belonging to the western Balkan country's tank battalion which is in the process of being upgraded. "Taking into account this situation and the requirements of the Ukrainian defence ministry, the government has decided that a certain quantity of these [tank] capacities will be donated to Ukraine, in line with its needs," the statement said.
The ministry did not specify the number of tanks, but it said they belonged to the so called third generation of main battle tanks from the 1970s and 1980s that have composite armour and computer-stabilised firing control systems.
North Macedonia, an ex-Yugoslav republic, is a Nato member and candidate to join the European Union. It has, like other Western countries, already donated military equipment to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February.
– Reuters
July 29 2022 - 12:01
Belarus recalls ambassador to Britain over 'hostile' UK policy
Belarus recalled its ambassador to Britain on Friday in response to what it called "hostile and unfriendly" actions by London. In a statement, Belarus' foreign ministry said Britain had adopted policies that were "systematically aimed at causing maximum damage to Belarusian citizens and legal entities," citing sanctions on its companies, a ban on national airline Belavia and restrictions on Belarusian state media.
Ties between Belarus and the West have plunged since the country's leader, Alexander Lukashenko, cracked down hard on the opposition after a disputed 2020 presidential election. Belarus also allowed Russia to use its territory to launch a major prong of its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Lukashenko and Minsk have become increasingly isolated in the West and moved closer to the Kremlin for crucial financial, military and diplomatic support.
Belarus' foreign ministry also attacked what it called the "political theatre" of Britain's domestic politics and called on politicians to "work not for their personal rating, but for the benefit of British people."
– Reuters
July 29 2022 - 11:59
DHL to withdraw from domestic Russia transportation services
Logistics giant DHL will withdraw from all domestic transportation services within Russia from September 1, the company said on Friday, blaming technical issues with IT systems and infrastructure, operational difficulties and legal constraints.DHL, part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group, halted DHL deliveries to Russia in early March. After September 1, DHL International will only provide express-delivery services from Russia to other countries, the company said. – Reuters
July 29 2022 - 11:57
Ukraine signals plans for grain-export test run on Friday
Ukraine’s Sea Ports Authority told companies that a small test boat would sail on Friday, according to a local terminal operator, in a potentially encouraging sign that grain shipments are closer to restarting. Crop traders are watching closely for tangible progress toward unlocking the millions of tons of grain that have been piling up in Ukraine since ports were closed following Russia’s invasion in February. It’s been a week since the two sides signed a landmark deal to restart shipments, but there are few details about how and when the shipments are likely to start.
The Sea Ports Authority told companies at a meeting on Thursday that a small test boat would sail today, said Shota Khajishvili, the co-founder of Risoil, which operates a terminal at Chornomorsk port. Khajishvili said he had two ships ready that he was hoping could sail on Saturday if the test run goes to plan. A trader who has a shipment waiting to depart at the same port said separately they had also been notified about Friday’s test, while asking not to be identified discussing private dealings.
Both Ukraine’s sea port administration and Infrastructure Ministry didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment. Ukraine’s military authorities declined to comment.
A spokesperson for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it’s unclear whether any ships will sail on Friday, but that the “process has started”.
A successful resumption of grain and oilseed shipments from Ukraine is seen as key to easing a global food crisis, but many analysts and western officials have been skeptical about whether last week’s deal can be implemented. Shipowners are facing a myriad of challenges including getting insurance and recruiting crews to operate the ships as safety concerns remain. Russia’s attack on Odesa’s sea port with cruise missiles hours after signing the deal also raised questions about its commitment.
A group of G7 ambassadors to Ukraine and their Turkish colleague were in Odesa Friday, the UK ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said in a tweet.
– Bloomberg
July 29 2022 - 11:21
Lavrov says Moscow will propose time for call with Blinken on prisoners
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow would soon propose a time for a call with US secretary of state Antony Blinken, in which Blinken has said he wants to discuss an exchange of prisoners held in Russian and US jails.
Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington had made a "substantial offer" to obtain the release of US basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, both detained in Russia.A source said that Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, jailed in the US, as part of such a deal.
Lavrov told a news conference that talks on prisoner exchanges had been taking place since a summit in Geneva last year between presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden. He said a time for the call with Blinken was being worked out and he would listen to what his US counterpart had to say.
– Reuters
July 29 2022 - 10:18
Russia: 40 Ukrainian POWs killed by Ukrainian missile strike on Donetsk prison
Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine struck a prison in separatist-held territory with US-made rockets on Friday, killing 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war and leaving 75 wounded.
"A missile strike from the US-made multiple launch rocket system (HIMARS) was carried out on a pre-trial detention centre in the area of the settlement of Olenivka, where Ukrainian military prisoners of war, including fighters from the Azov battalion, are being held," the defence ministry said in its daily briefing.
As a result of the strike, "40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 wounded," and eight prison staff were also injured, it added.
Reuters could not immediately verify battlefield reports.
– Reuters
July 29 2022 - 10:15
Five killed in Russian attack on Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv - governor
At least five people were killed and seven wounded in a Russian missile strike on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on Friday, the regional governor said. Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app that at least some of the wounded had been near a public transport stop.
"At the moment, we know of seven wounded and five killed," he wrote.
Reuters could not verify the events in Mykolaiv independently.
Russia did not immediately comment on the situation and has denied deliberately targeting civilians
– Reuters
July 29 2022 - 06:55
UK says Russia's Wagner allocated responsibility for specific sectors of front line in Ukraine
Russian private military firm Wagner has likely been allocated responsibility for specific sectors of the front line in eastern Ukraine, possibly as Russia is facing a major shortage of combat infantry, Britain's ministry of defence said in an intelligence update on Friday.
"This is a significant change from the previous employment of the group since 2015, when it typically undertook missions distinct from overt, large-scale regular Russian military activity," Britain said in a regular intelligence bulletin on Twitter.
It also said that Wagner's forces are highly unlikely to be sufficient to make a significant difference in the trajectory of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- Reuters
UKRAINE WRAP | Syrian ship carrying 'stolen Ukrainian barley, flour' docks in Tripoli -Ukrainian embassy
UKRAINE WRAP | Ukraine says Gazprom-booked transit capacity rises to 42.06 mcm for July 28
UKRAINE WRAP | Ukrainians sign petition to give citizenship, PM role to UK's Johnson
