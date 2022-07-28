‘Useful idiot’ jailed for R2bn in London-Dubai cash smuggling

British police have targeted London to Dubai laundering routes, concerned that criminal cash becomes much harder to trace when it’s taken out of the country. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been in the spotlight over dirty money flows and in March the global financial crimes watchdog placed the country on a grey list for failing to do enough to uncover illicit funds.
Police arrested the Emirati at an apartment belonging to his wife in London’s upmarket Mayfair district last year. Alfalasi offered a “money laundering service” to criminal organisations in the UK and other European countries, prosecutors said.
“He is the useful idiot in a way,” Adrian Darbishire, Alfalasi’s lawyer, said in court on Thursday. The people behind the operation have found someone who is willing to “stick their head above the parapet”.
“He has done something very bad and something very stupid, and he is the one who finds himself in court saddled with the implications of £100m,” he said.
The money, believed to be the profits from drug sales, was converted into dirhams in Dubai, the NCA said. The couriers were paid between £3,000 (R60,000) and £8,000 (R160,000) a trip.
“Cash is the lifeblood of organised crime groups, which they reinvest into activities such as drug trafficking, which fuel violence around the world,” said Ian Truby, a senior investigating officer at the NCA.
