UKRAINE UPDATES | Missile strikes destroy Kharkiv printing house

August 1 2022 - 06:30
Russia pounds Ukrainian port; Putin announces global maritime ambitions
Russian missiles pounded Ukraine's port city Mykolaiv on the Black Sea, as President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine casting the United States as Russia's main rival and setting global maritime ambitions in the Black Sea and Arctic.
Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during a speech marking Russia's Navy Day on Sunday, but said the navy would receive hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles in coming months.
The missiles can travel at nine times the speed of sound, outrunning air defences.
Navy Day celebrations in the port of Sevastopol were disrupted when five Russian navy staff members were injured by an explosion after a suspected drone flew into the courtyard of Russia's Black Sea fleet, the Crimean port city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, told Russian media.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.Olga Kovitidi, a member of Russia's upper house of parliament, told Russia's RIA news agency that the attack was "undoubtedly carried out not from outside, but from the territory of Sevastopol".
"Urgent search operations are being conducted in the city to track down the organisers of this terrorist act," Kovitidi was quoted as saying.
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said more than 12 missile strikes on Sunday, probably the most powerful on the city in five months of war, hit homes and schools, with two people confirmed killed and three wounded. Missile strikes continued into Sunday evening.
Ukrainian grain tycoon Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of agriculture company Nibulon, and his wife were killed in their home, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.
Headquartered in Mykolaiv, a strategically important city that borders the mostly Russian-occupied Kherson region, Nibulon specialises in the production and export of wheat, barley and corn, and has its own fleet and shipyard.
Reuters
UKRAINE UPDATES | Missile strikes destroy Kharkiv printing house
Image: Press service of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office/Handout via REUTERS
August 1 2022 - 09:02
Britain says Russia has continued to attempt tactical assaults on Bakhmut axis
Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress.
"As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of its forces from the northern Donbas sector to southern Ukraine," the British Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.
Britain said that Russia was probably adjusting the operational design of its Donbas offensive and had likely identified its Zaporizhzhia front as a vulnerable area in need of reinforcement.
Reuters
August 1 2022 - 08:34
First ship leaving Ukraine has 26,000 tonnes of corn -coordination centre
The first ship to leave Ukraine's Odesa port since Russia's invasion will carry more than 26,000 tonnes of corn and undergo an inspection in Istanbul before continuing to Lebanon's Tripoli, a U.N.-led monitoring centre said on Monday.
The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni is expected to arrive at the inspection in Turkish waters on Aug. 2, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) said, adding it had requested all parties to inform militaries to ensure its safe passage.
The JCC - including United Nations, Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish officials - had verified the port readiness at Odesa, as well as the vehicle's capability to depart ahead of the authorisation, it said.
Reuters
August 1 2022 - 07:44
Britain says Russia has continued to attempt tactical assaults on Bakhmut axis
Britain said on Monday that Russia had continued to attempt tactical assaults on the Bakhmut axis in eastern Ukraine over the last four days, but had only managed to make slow progress.
"As briefed by the Ukrainian authorities last week, Russia is likely reallocating a significant number of its forces from the northern Donbas sector to southern Ukraine," the British Ministry of Defence said in an intelligence update.
Britain said that Russia was probably adjusting the operational design of its Donbas offensive and had likely identified its Zaporizhzhia front as a vulnerable area in need of reinforcement.
Reuters
August 1 2022 - 06:45
Russian strikes kill Ukrainian grain tycoon
Russian missiles pounded the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv early on Sunday, killing the owner of a major grain exporter, while a drone strike on Russia's Black Sea naval base in Sevastopol was launched from within the city in a "terrorist attack," a Russian lawmaker said.
Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of agriculture company Nibulon, and his wife were killed in their home, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.
Headquartered in Mykolaiv, a strategically important city that borders the mostly Russian-occupied Kherson region, Nibulon specializes in the production and export of wheat, barley and corn, and has its own fleet and shipyard.
Five Russian navy staff members were injured by an explosion after a presumed drone flew into the courtyard of Russia's Black Sea fleet headquarters in Russian-occupied Sevastopol, the Crimean port city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev told Russian media.
He blamed the attack on Ukraine, saying it had decided to "spoil Navy Day for us."Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.But Olga Kovitidi, a member of Russia's upper house of parliament, told the Russian RIA news agency that the attack was "undoubtedly carried out not from outside, but from the territory of Sevastopol."
"Urgent search operations are being conducted in the city to track down the organisers of this terrorist act. They will be found by the evening," Kovitidi was quoted as saying.
The Sevastopol attack coincided with Russia's Navy Day, which President Vladimir Putin marked by announcing that the navy would receive what he called "formidable" hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles in coming months. The missiles can travel at nine times the speed of sound, outrunning air defenses.
Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during a speech after signing a new naval doctrine which cast the United States as Russia's main rival and set out Russia's global maritime ambitions for crucial areas such as the Arctic and in the Black Sea.
Reuters
August 1 2022 - 06:30
Russia pounds Ukrainian port; Putin announces global maritime ambitions
Russian missiles pounded Ukraine's port city Mykolaiv on the Black Sea, as President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine casting the United States as Russia's main rival and setting global maritime ambitions in the Black Sea and Arctic.
Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during a speech marking Russia's Navy Day on Sunday, but said the navy would receive hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles in coming months.
The missiles can travel at nine times the speed of sound, outrunning air defences.
Navy Day celebrations in the port of Sevastopol were disrupted when five Russian navy staff members were injured by an explosion after a suspected drone flew into the courtyard of Russia's Black Sea fleet, the Crimean port city's governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, told Russian media.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.Olga Kovitidi, a member of Russia's upper house of parliament, told Russia's RIA news agency that the attack was "undoubtedly carried out not from outside, but from the territory of Sevastopol".
"Urgent search operations are being conducted in the city to track down the organisers of this terrorist act," Kovitidi was quoted as saying.
Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said more than 12 missile strikes on Sunday, probably the most powerful on the city in five months of war, hit homes and schools, with two people confirmed killed and three wounded. Missile strikes continued into Sunday evening.
Ukrainian grain tycoon Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and owner of agriculture company Nibulon, and his wife were killed in their home, Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.
Headquartered in Mykolaiv, a strategically important city that borders the mostly Russian-occupied Kherson region, Nibulon specialises in the production and export of wheat, barley and corn, and has its own fleet and shipyard.
Reuters
August 1 2022 - 06:00
Missile strikes destroy Kharkiv printing house
Part of a four-story building with printing facilities collapsed and windows of a nearby high-rise office building were blown out in Kharkiv in missile strikes by Russia, Ukraine said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos