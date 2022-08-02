×

World

Food blogger in hot water for cooking and eating ‘great white shark’

02 August 2022 - 14:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Great white sharks are a protected species in China and those caught unlawfully trading animals and wildlife products can face prison time.
Image: 123RF.COM

A Chinese food blogger has sparked outrage around the world for a video of her allegedly cooking and eating a great white shark.

In the viral video the woman can be seen buying the creature at a seafood market, chopping it up, braaiing its tail and boiling its head. She tucks in and reportedly praised how tender the meat is.

TimesNow reported the woman is popular on social media service Douyin for eating rare and unusual animals. 

Though the woman reportedly claimed it was a hooktooth shark, Global Times said police found it was a great white.

The shark is a protected species in China and the blogger is reportedly being investigated by police after several complaints. Those caught unlawfully trading animals and wildlife products can face prison time.

LADbible quoted state-run Fengmian News as saying the market was only used as a venue for the shoot.

The South China Morning Post, said the blogger denied the claims against her.

“I bought it legally and I am looking for a lawyer. These people were talking nonsense,” it quoted her as telling local news app Red Star News.

