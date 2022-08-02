×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Spain mandates temperature highs and lows in buildings to save energy

02 August 2022 - 08:43 By Reuters
People walk near a thermometer that displays a temperature of 22.9 degrees Celsius at a shopping mall in Madrid, Spain, August 1, 2022.
People walk near a thermometer that displays a temperature of 22.9 degrees Celsius at a shopping mall in Madrid, Spain, August 1, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spanish businesses, restaurants, museums and public transport will be required to adhere to strict temperature requirements under emergency measures the government announced on Monday to save energy.

High summer temperatures and limits on gas supplies because of the war in Ukraine are straining Europe's power systems. Last month the European Union proposed a 15% cut in gas use from August to March to its 27 members.

The plan establishes a minimum temperature of 27 Celsius (80 Fahrenheit) in summer and a maximum of 19C (66F) in winter.

It will take effect a week after publication in the official bulletin and remain in place until November 2023, Spain´s Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera said.

The measures promote working remotely several days a week to save fuel, switching off lights in public buildings and shop windows when not in use, and closing windows and doors to reduce the strain on air conditioning and heating systems.

The measures remain only recommendations for private households.

Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said last week households could save energy for example by turning off lights and lowering blinds.

The government has already approved mass installation of solar panels on the roof public buildings' roofs and encouraged civil servants to work more from home.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez proposed last week that ministers, public officials and private sector employees stop wearing neckties during hot summer months.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I wanted to take all the pain so that they wouldn’t touch the girls' — model ... South Africa
  2. No going back, no compromise, says Ramaphosa on step-aside resolution Politics
  3. KwaZulu-Natal motorist jumps into the sea to evade cops South Africa
  4. Questions remain over horror Krugersdorp gang rapes News
  5. 'Breach of professional ethics': Meyiwa case defence lawyer Teffo called to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele