UKRAINE UPDATES | US accuses Russia of using Ukraine power plant as 'nuclear shield'

August 02 2022 - 06:00
US accuses Russia of using Ukraine power plant as 'nuclear shield'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called Russia's actions around Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant "the height of irresponsibility," accusing Moscow of using it as a "nuclear shield" in attacks on Ukrainian forces.
Russia was previously accused of firing shells dangerously close to the Zaporizhzhia plant in March as its forces took it over in the first weeks of the invasion of Ukraine.
Washington was "deeply concerned" that Moscow was now using the plant as a military base and firing on Ukrainian forces from around it, Blinken told reporters after nuclear nonproliferation talks at the United Nations in New York.
"Of course the Ukrainians cannot fire back lest there be a terrible accident involving the nuclear plant," he said.
Russia's actions went beyond using a "human shield" Blinken said, calling it a "nuclear shield."
The Russian mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Blinken's remarks.
Ukrainian officials have previously accused Moscow of basing troops and storing military equipment on the grounds of the power station.
At the talks on Monday, Ukraine's deputy foreign affairs minister Mykola Tochytskyi said "robust joint actions are needed to prevent nuclear disaster" and called for the international community to "close the sky" over Ukraine's nuclear power plants with air defense systems.
On July 20 Russia accused Ukraine of firing two drones at Zaporizhzhia, which is also the largest nuclear plant in Europe, but said the reactor was undamaged.
At a U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Friday, Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy accused his Western counterparts of "deliberately" ignoring the July 20 attack and use of "explosive-laden drones of foreign manufacture to attack the plant."
Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom did not comment on the purported drone impact.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N.'s atomic watchdog, should be given access to the plant, Blinken said.
"While this war rages on, inaction is unconscionable," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Twitter. "If an accident occurs at #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in #Ukraine we will not have a natural disaster to blame. We will have only ourselves to answer to."
Reuters
UKRAINE UPDATES | US accuses Russia of using Ukraine power plant as 'nuclear shield'
Image: REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova
August 02 2022 - 06:15
Russia's Medvedev dismisses Biden's arms pact call
Russia's former president dismissed a call by US President Joe Biden on Monday to press on with talks on a new nuclear arms treaty, saying the appeal was out of place in a changed world.
Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said he had told Washington repeatedly that major issues, like a framework to replace the New START treaty, could not be done without Russian involvement.
Medvedev, writing on his Telegram channel, said Biden had "reluctantly spat out" the call for new talks, referring to Soviet-U.S. arms agreements concluded despite difficulties in the Cold War era."
All this, of course, is good.
But let me say it once again - the situation now is much worse than in the Cold War," wrote Medvedev, who served as president for four years while Vladimir Putin was prime minister.
"A lot worse! And through no fault of our own. The main thing is. ... do we really need this? The world is a different place."
A Russian foreign ministry source had earlier expressed puzzlement about Biden's proposal to negotiate the New START Treaty when it expires in 2026.Biden said in a statement on Monday that his administration was ready to "expeditiously" negotiate a new framework but that Russia should demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the United States.
"Is this a serious statement or has the White House website been hacked?" a Russian foreign ministry source told Reuters. "If this is still a serious intention, with whom exactly do they intend to discuss it?"
The New START Treaty, struck in 2011, obliged the United States and Russia to limit deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, deployed submarine-launched ballistic missiles and deployed heavy bombers equipped for nuclear armaments.
It also put limits on nuclear warheads on those deployed missiles and bombers and the launchers for those missiles. Both sides reached the central limits of the treaty by Feb. 5, 2018, and the treaty has been extended to the end of Feb. 4, 2026.
Reuters
August 02 2022 - 06:00
US accuses Russia of using Ukraine power plant as 'nuclear shield'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called Russia's actions around Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant "the height of irresponsibility," accusing Moscow of using it as a "nuclear shield" in attacks on Ukrainian forces.
Russia was previously accused of firing shells dangerously close to the Zaporizhzhia plant in March as its forces took it over in the first weeks of the invasion of Ukraine.
Washington was "deeply concerned" that Moscow was now using the plant as a military base and firing on Ukrainian forces from around it, Blinken told reporters after nuclear nonproliferation talks at the United Nations in New York.
"Of course the Ukrainians cannot fire back lest there be a terrible accident involving the nuclear plant," he said.
Russia's actions went beyond using a "human shield" Blinken said, calling it a "nuclear shield."
The Russian mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Blinken's remarks.
Ukrainian officials have previously accused Moscow of basing troops and storing military equipment on the grounds of the power station.
At the talks on Monday, Ukraine's deputy foreign affairs minister Mykola Tochytskyi said "robust joint actions are needed to prevent nuclear disaster" and called for the international community to "close the sky" over Ukraine's nuclear power plants with air defense systems.
On July 20 Russia accused Ukraine of firing two drones at Zaporizhzhia, which is also the largest nuclear plant in Europe, but said the reactor was undamaged.
At a U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Friday, Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy accused his Western counterparts of "deliberately" ignoring the July 20 attack and use of "explosive-laden drones of foreign manufacture to attack the plant."
Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom did not comment on the purported drone impact.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N.'s atomic watchdog, should be given access to the plant, Blinken said.
"While this war rages on, inaction is unconscionable," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Twitter. "If an accident occurs at #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in #Ukraine we will not have a natural disaster to blame. We will have only ourselves to answer to."
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos