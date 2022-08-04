×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line

04 August 2022 - 10:49 By Yimou Lee
Taiwan Navy ships at the Port of Keelung in Keelung, Taiwan, on Thursday, August 4, 2022. China's military fired missiles into the sea as it kicked off three days of live-fire military exercises around the island in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, even as Taipei played down the impact on flights and shipping.
Taiwan Navy ships at the Port of Keelung in Keelung, Taiwan, on Thursday, August 4, 2022. China's military fired missiles into the sea as it kicked off three days of live-fire military exercises around the island in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, even as Taipei played down the impact on flights and shipping.
Image: Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg

China's military made multiple brief incursions of the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait starting on Wednesday night and continuing through Thursday morning, a Taiwan source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

During that time, about 10 Chinese navy ships briefly crossed the median line before they were "driven away" by Taiwanese navy boats, said the person, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

By midday on Thursday, military vessels from both sides remained in the area and in close proximity.

"They sneaked in, and were driven away by us," the Taiwanese source told Reuters.

Meanwhile, multiple Chinese air force planes briefly crossed the median line several times on Thursday morning, forcing Taiwan to scramble jets and deploy missile systems to track their movement, the person said.

"They flew in and then flew out, again and again. They continue to harass us and increase our air defence pressure."

China is conducting targeted military drills in zones surrounding Taiwan which it said were launched following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei earlier this week.

Reuters

READ MORE :

From subway stations to shopping malls, Taiwan prepares its air-raid shelters

Taiwan is preparing its air-raid shelters as rising tension with China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine raise new fears about the possibility of a ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Putin says no one can win a nuclear war World
  2. JULY RIOTS | Looted chicken farm leads to job losses South Africa
  3. WATCH | Zuma breaks it down in Nkandla as court battle takes another turn South Africa
  4. 'I wanted to take all the pain so that they wouldn’t touch the girls' — model ... South Africa
  5. Gungubele bites back: Mbeki can’t say Ramaphosa has no plan News

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele