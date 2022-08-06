UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Moscow Exchange delays access for non-residents from 'friendly' countries

August 06 2022 - 07:18
Moscow Exchange delays access for non-residents from 'friendly' countries
The Moscow Exchange on Friday said it would not be able to meet a promise to allow access to its stock market next week to clients from "friendly" jurisdictions, those which have not deployed sanctions against Russia.
In July, the exchange said non-residents from countries that have not imposed sanctions would be permitted to trade on its stock and derivatives markets from Aug. 8.But in a statement issued late on Friday, the exchange said it needed more time to prepare for access to the stock market.
It cited a decree signed earlier in the day by President Vladimir Putin, which banned investors from so-called unfriendly countries from selling shares in key energy projects and banks until the end of the year.
Non-resident investors from friendly nations should be able to trade on the derivatives market from Aug. 8, it added.
-Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk
