×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

UKRAINE LIVE UPDATES | Moscow Exchange delays access for non-residents from 'friendly' countries

06 August 2022 - 07:15 By TIMESLIVE
Participants stage a performance during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 5, 2022.
Participants stage a performance during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 5, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk

August 06 2022 - 07:18

Moscow Exchange delays access for non-residents from 'friendly' countries

The Moscow Exchange on Friday said it would not be able to meet a promise to allow access to its stock market next week to clients from "friendly" jurisdictions, those which have not deployed sanctions against Russia.

In July, the exchange said non-residents from countries that have not imposed sanctions would be permitted to trade on its stock and derivatives markets from Aug. 8.But in a statement issued late on Friday, the exchange said it needed more time to prepare for access to the stock market.

It cited a decree signed earlier in the day by President Vladimir Putin, which banned investors from so-called unfriendly countries from selling shares in key energy projects and banks until the end of the year.

Non-resident investors from friendly nations should be able to trade on the derivatives market from Aug. 8, it added.

-Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'It's a strategy to confuse the enemy': Advocate Malesela Teffo on withdrawing ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Zuma breaks it down in Nkandla as court battle takes another turn South Africa
  3. 'It's time we also keep our money in our couch' — Mzansi fuming over Capitec ... South Africa
  4. Family finds the grass is greener at Greenside than at Northcliff News
  5. Capitec Bank offline, leaving clients without online banking services South Africa

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...