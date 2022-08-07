×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Major fire spreads at Cuban fuel storage facility hit by lightning

07 August 2022 - 06:59 By Marc Frank
Lightning struck a crude oil storage tank in the Cuban city of Matanzas on Friday, causing a huge fire and at least four explosions, Cuban media reported.
Lightning struck a crude oil storage tank in the Cuban city of Matanzas on Friday, causing a huge fire and at least four explosions, Cuban media reported.
Image: Screengrab from Youtube

A second fuel storage tank near Cuba's supertanker port in Matanzas exploded on Saturday morning following a blaze which burnt through the night after lightning hit another tank on Friday evening.

Cuban state-run television said at least 49 people were injured in the second blast. Civilians had already been evacuated from the area.

Health minister José Angel Portal Miranda said in a Twitter post that of those injured, one was critical and seven others were in a “grave” condition.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the scene 80 miles east of Havana around midnight and returned during the morning as state-run television broadcast live coverage of the unfolding disaster.

Diaz-Canel tweeted before the second blast that first responders were “trying to avert the spread of the flames and any spill of fuel” into the Matanzas bay.

By Saturday morning the fire appeared completely out of control, threatening other nearby fuel storage tanks.

Cuba is suffering from daily blackouts and fuel shortages and the loss of fuel and storage capacity is likely to aggravate the situation.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'It's time we also keep our money in our couch' — Mzansi fuming over Capitec ... South Africa
  2. Matshela Koko’s firm set to sell solar energy in Zimbabwe Africa
  3. Ekurhuleni man nabbed for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer South Africa
  4. High-flying KZN attorney reined in over missing R5m News
  5. Capitec Bank offline, leaving clients without online banking services South Africa

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...