×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Armed man tried to breach FBI's Cincinnati building, authorities say

11 August 2022 - 20:33 By Kanishka Singh
Members of the media stand outside of the FBI's Cincinnati Field Office, after police closed off Interstate 71 North after reports of a suspect attempting to attack the FBI building, in Cincinnati, Ohio, US, August 11, 2022.
Members of the media stand outside of the FBI's Cincinnati Field Office, after police closed off Interstate 71 North after reports of a suspect attempting to attack the FBI building, in Cincinnati, Ohio, US, August 11, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Jeffrey Dean

Police were locked in a standoff on Thursday with an armed man who tried to breach the FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, earlier in the day before fleeing and exchanging gunfire with officers, authorities said.

The incident was still active as of Thursday afternoon but contained, an Ohio state official told reporters in a press briefing. Authorities said no officials were injured and the suspect was not successful in breaching the building.

“Law enforcement has traded shots with a male suspect who is wearing a grey shirt and body armour,” Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said earlier, urging people in the area to stay inside and lock their doors.

NBC News reported that the suspect, who was armed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, fired a nail gun into the building. Authorities shut down two highways and imposed an area lockdown.

The suspect was fleeing in a white vehicle when he fired shots, authorities said.

The man tried to breach the FBI building's Visitor Screening Facility before fleeing north onto Interstate 71, the FBI Cincinnati field office wrote on Twitter.

Details and the motive were unclear.

The FBI has been the subject of online threats since its agents searched former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this week to probe whether he illegally removed records from the White House as he was leaving office.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News
  2. Mkhwebane asks parliamentary committee to summon Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Woman loses R10m Ferrari key during Pretoria parking lot scrap South Africa
  4. Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff South Africa
  5. Flashy cars and dodgy deals end in tears as fugitive’s assets are frozen News

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court