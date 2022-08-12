Trump calls for release of search warrant documents used in raid

The Justice Department has a longstanding policy against speaking publicly about pending investigations, but Garland on Thursday took the unusual step of announcing that he’d “personally approved” the search, which Trump had originally announced after it was underway.

Federal agents searched Trump’s Florida residence as part of an investigation into whether the former president was unlawfully holding onto presidential records that were supposed to go to the National Archives once he left office, including potentially classified materials, according to people familiar with the matter.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that one category of documents the FBI was looking for related to nuclear weapons. It wasn’t clear if those were about US weapons or weapons that belonged to another country, and if they were among the documents agents seized.

Mishandling classified information can carry an array of federal felony charges, and information related to nuclear weapons and technology is uniquely sensitive. The head of the Justice Department’s counterintelligence and export control section, Jay Bratt, signed the government’s filing seeking to unseal the warrant and reportedly visited Mar-a-Lago earlier this summer to review the documents in Trump’s possession.

In seeking to share the search warrant documents with the public, DOJ officials explained they no longer believed that the typical reasons applied for keeping this information under seal -- to ensure there was no interference with the search and keep a pending investigation secret. The DOJ lawyers noted that the search was now in the past, and Trump and his supporters had publicized information about it.

“The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing,” the Justice Department said in the filing.