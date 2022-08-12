×

Trump says 'nuclear weapons issue is a hoax' after Washington Post report

12 August 2022 - 14:51 By Reuters
Donald Trump departs Trump Tower two days after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Palm Beach home, in New York City, New York, US, August 10, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado

Former US president Donald Trump said on Friday on social media that the “nuclear weapons issue is a hoax” in response to a Washington Post report that FBI agents sought nuclear documents in a search of his Florida home earlier this week.

It was not clear if such documents were recovered at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, the Post said. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The US justice department asked a judge on Thursday to make public the warrant that authorised the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, after Trump, a Republican, portrayed it as political retribution.

On Friday morning, Trump said on his Truth Social start-up social media platform that the “nuclear weapons issue is a hoax” equating it to controversies involving Russia, his two impeachments and the Mueller investigation.

“Same sleazy people involved,” he said.

