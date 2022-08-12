×

World

Younger workers take growing share of US unemployment insurance

12 August 2022 - 21:13 By Alex Tanzi
Image: 123RF/pitinan/ File photo

The share of young US workers filing for unemployment has surged during the pandemic.

Three years ago, almost half all beneficiaries were older than 45, a share that has now fallen to 45.8%, according to US labor Department data. Meanwhile, the percentage of workers younger than 35 claiming unemployment insurance jumped to more than 31% from about 28%.

Here are four charts that illustrate shifts in the makeup of unemployment since June 2019:

(Bloomberg) -- The share of young US workers filing for unemployment has surged during the pandemic.
Image: Bloomberg

The share of health care and social-assistance workers requesting unemployment benefits has increased to 12.3% of claimants in June from 10.3% of claimants three years earlier. There are about 350,000 fewer nursing and residential care facility workers, in part due to the deaths of about one million Americans from Covid-19, the vast majority of whom are elderly.

Meanwhile the percentage of unemployment beneficiaries working in manufacturing has fallen to 9% from 10.6%. Manufacturing firms have been boosting their workforce to meet soaring demand for goods during the pandemic.  

Since 2019, a larger share of claimants identify as Hispanic. 

And the share of claimants who are Asian or Black also increased.

