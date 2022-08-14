×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan amid China tensions

14 August 2022 - 15:02 By Reuters
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk earlier this month.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk earlier this month.
Image: Taiwan Presidential Office/Handout via REUTERS

A US lawmaker delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day visit during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to come amid continued military tensions with the island's giant neighbour China.

Beijing, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been holding military drills around the island to express its anger at this month's visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The de facto US embassy in Taipei said the delegation is being led by Senator Ed Markey, who is being accompanied by four other lawmakers on what it described as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

Taiwan's presidential office said the group would meet Tsai on Monday morning.

“Especially at a time when China is raising tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the region with military exercises, Markey leading a delegation to visit Taiwan once again demonstrates the US Congress' firm support for Taiwan,” it said in a statement.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry published pictures of four of the group being met at Taipei's downtown Songshan airport having arrived on a US air force transport jet, while Markey arrived at the Taoyuan international airport.

“The delegation will meet senior Taiwan leaders to discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change, and other significant issues of mutual interest,” the de facto US embassy said.

While China's drills around Taiwan have abated, it is still carrying out military activities.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Sunday it had detected 22 Chinese aircraft and six naval ships in and around the Taiwan Strait.

READ MORE:

Taiwan vows to resist pressure as China announces more drills

Taiwan pledged it won’t succumb to pressure from China after days of air and sea military drills in areas all around the island, with hostilities set ...
News
6 days ago

Taiwan dispatches aircraft and ships in reaction to Chinese drills

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Sunday that it had sent aircraft and ships to "appropriately" react to Chinese military drills around the island.
News
1 week ago

China's military drills near Taiwan disrupt key shipping lanes

China's military exercises in the waters around Taiwan have prompted some ships to navigate around the Taiwan Strait and give the island a wide ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected South Africa
  2. Duduzile Zuma's name comes up in Hawks' July riots investigation South Africa
  3. WATCH | School pupils forcibly demand to address Ramaphosa at Vaal imbizo South Africa
  4. September expected to bring more fuel price relief news
  5. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women