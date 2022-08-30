×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Solomon Islands to ban US navy ships from ports — US embassy

30 August 2022 - 08:03 By Kirsty Needham
A spokesman for Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare earlier denied the reports of a moratorium, and told Reuters that Sogavare would make a speech on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesman for Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare earlier denied the reports of a moratorium, and told Reuters that Sogavare would make a speech on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: Parker Song/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The Solomon Islands government has told the US it will place a moratorium on navy vessels entering its ports, the US embassy in Canberra said on Tuesday.

The Solomon Islands has had a tense relationship with the US and its allies since striking a security pact with China in May.

“On August 29, the US received formal notification from the Government of Solomon Islands regarding a moratorium on all naval visits, pending updates in protocol procedures,” the embassy said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare earlier denied the reports of a moratorium, and told Reuters that Sogavare would make a speech on Tuesday afternoon.

Sogavare would make a speech to welcome a US navy hospital ship, Mercy, which arrived in Honiara on Monday for a two week mission, he said.

The embassy said Mercy had arrived before the moratorium.

“The US Navy ship Mercy received diplomatic clearance prior to the moratorium being implemented. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” the embassy said.

Last week, a US Coast Guard vessel was unable to enter Solomon Islands for a routine port call because the government did not respond to a request for it to refuel and provision.

The vessel, the Oliver Henry, was on patrol for illegal fishing in the South Pacific for a regional fisheries agency when it failed to obtain entry to refuel at Honiara, the Solomons' capital, a US Coast Guard press officer told Reuters in an emailed statement on Friday.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s us or the ANC’: John Steenhuisen’s ultimatum to EFF Politics
  2. 'We are desperate to keep our son at the school': Parents crowdfund to raise ... South Africa
  3. Outcry over Tshwane invasion as EFF Gauteng gives away ‘free land’ News
  4. Paul Mashatile steams ahead in deputy race Politics
  5. ‘He's celebrating government failure’: Mashaba slams Ramaphosa for praising ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh appear in court with other former Transnet executives