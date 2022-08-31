×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Germany ramps up military exports, mainly to arm Ukraine

31 August 2022 - 11:21 By Reuters
Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed on Monday that Germany will keep up its support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed on Monday that Germany will keep up its support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.
Image: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

German exports of military equipment have surged so far this year as Berlin supplies arms to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's attack, the economy ministry said on Wednesday.

By August 24, the value of authorised military exports totalled just under 5.1-billion euros ($5.11bn), up from some 2.9-billion euros at the same time last year, the ministry said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed on Monday that Germany will keep up its support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 for what it calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise its neighbour.

Ukraine and the West describe it as an unprovoked war of aggression that has killed thousands, displaced millions, created food shortages and pushed up energy prices amid unprecedented Western sanctions.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Safe as houses: VBS cannot take Zuma’s multimillion-rand Nkandla home News
  2. ‘He's celebrating government failure’: Mashaba slams Ramaphosa for praising ... South Africa
  3. Outcry over Tshwane invasion as EFF Gauteng gives away ‘free land’ News
  4. Free land for all in Olievenhoutbosch, says EFF councillor South Africa
  5. Cable thieves caught red-handed on busy Durban road South Africa

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)