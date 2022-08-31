Unprecedented high seawater temperatures are limiting Iran’s nuclear-power production, as the warming climate creates new challenges for the country’s atomic programme that’s also at the centre of tense negotiations with world powers.
Sea temperatures in the Persian Gulf exceeded 34-35 °C this summer, Atomic Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami told the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency in an interview, up from a previous high of 25 degrees. The water is used to cool reactors in a critical part of their operation.
Studies for new units also need to be revised after climate change invalidated the underlying assumptions, Eslami said, without giving further details. Russia’s Rosatom is working to expand Iran’s only nuclear power plant at Bushehr.
Iran’s nuclear programme hits new snag as climate challenge grows
Image: 123RF/ weissdergeier/ File photo
Image: Bloomberg
The problems in Iran echo those seen in Europe this year amid sizzling temperatures. The United Arab Emirates draws on the same stretch of water for its newer Barakah nuclear plant, which started a second unit in March.
Bushehr provides vital baseload electricity to a grid frequently roiled by power cuts.
World powers are negotiating a return to a 2015 deal that curbed Iran’s nuclear-enrichment work in exchange for sanctions relief.
Tehran says the programme doesn’t have a military dimension but the accord was in part prompted by concerns the Islamic Republic could pursue atomic weapons.
