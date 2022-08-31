×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Iran’s nuclear programme hits new snag as climate challenge grows

31 August 2022 - 12:54 By Patrick Sykes
World powers are negotiating a return to a 2015 deal that curbed Iran’s nuclear-enrichment work in exchange for sanctions relief.
World powers are negotiating a return to a 2015 deal that curbed Iran’s nuclear-enrichment work in exchange for sanctions relief. 
Image: 123RF/ weissdergeier/ File photo

Unprecedented high seawater temperatures are limiting Iran’s nuclear-power production, as the warming climate creates new challenges for the country’s atomic programme that’s also at the centre of tense negotiations with world powers.

Sea temperatures in the Persian Gulf exceeded 34-35 °C this summer, Atomic Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami told the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency in an interview, up from a previous high of 25 degrees. The water is used to cool reactors in a critical part of their operation. 

Studies for new units also need to be revised after climate change invalidated the underlying assumptions, Eslami said, without giving further details. Russia’s Rosatom is working to expand Iran’s only nuclear power plant at Bushehr.

Unprecedented high seawater temperatures are limiting Iran’s nuclear-power production, as the warming climate creates new challenges for the country’s atomic programme that’s also at the center of tense negotiations with world powers.
Unprecedented high seawater temperatures are limiting Iran’s nuclear-power production, as the warming climate creates new challenges for the country’s atomic programme that’s also at the center of tense negotiations with world powers.
Image: Bloomberg

The problems in Iran echo those seen in Europe this year amid sizzling temperatures. The United Arab Emirates draws on the same stretch of water for its newer Barakah nuclear plant, which started a second unit in March.

Bushehr provides vital baseload electricity to a grid frequently roiled by power cuts. 

World powers are negotiating a return to a 2015 deal that curbed Iran’s nuclear-enrichment work in exchange for sanctions relief. 

Tehran says the programme doesn’t have a military dimension but the accord was in part prompted by concerns the Islamic Republic could pursue atomic weapons. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Safe as houses: VBS cannot take Zuma’s multimillion-rand Nkandla home News
  2. ‘He's celebrating government failure’: Mashaba slams Ramaphosa for praising ... South Africa
  3. Outcry over Tshwane invasion as EFF Gauteng gives away ‘free land’ News
  4. Free land for all in Olievenhoutbosch, says EFF councillor South Africa
  5. Cable thieves caught red-handed on busy Durban road South Africa

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)