Juul to pay about R7bn to settle e-cigarette marketing probe

Juul, which has not admitted wrongdoing, called the settlement "a significant part of our ongoing commitment to resolve issues from the past," and said that the marketing restrictions were consistent with its practices since it undertook a "company-wide reset" in 2019. The company at that time pulled most flavors from the market and halted much of its advertising under pressure from regulators.

Juul previously settled similar claims by Arizona, North Carolina, Louisiana and Washington. Some states, including New York, California, Massachusetts and Illinois, are continuing to pursue claims against Juul.

Thousands of local governments and individuals have also brought lawsuits against the company, most of which have been consolidated in federal court in San Francisco.