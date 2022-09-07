×

World

Ukraine thanks EU for €5 billion aid, calls for full IMF program

07 September 2022 - 19:08 By Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Image: Alexey Furman/Getty Images

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday thanked the European Union for confirming €5 billion ($4.97 billion) in macro-financial aid but said the country needed a “full-fledged” program of financing from the International Monetary Fund.

Zelensky made the comments in a Twitter post following a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who he said discussed plans to further strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities.

It was not immediately clear what Zelensky meant by a “full-fledged” program.

Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko last month told Reuters that the government would begin negotiations with the IMF in September. She declined to say how much Ukraine would request in a new program, but said it should be “relatively large” and needed to be agreed quickly to help free up funds from other creditors and reassure investors.

Oleg Ustenko, a senior economic adviser to Zelensky, has said an IMF loan of $5 billion over 18 months could serve as an anchor for a larger package of $15 billion to $20 billion from other creditors.

An IMF spokesperson said the global lender “continues to closely engage with the Ukrainian authorities and is currently exploring all feasible options to provide further support to Ukraine in these challenging circumstances.”

Reuters

