World

Charles mourns death of ‘beloved mother’ in first statement as king

King Charles shares 'moment of the greatest sadness' just hours after the monarch's death was announced

08 September 2022 - 21:06
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Queen Elizabeth and her son and heir, Prince Charles, who ascended the throne after her death on Thursday.
Image: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Britain's King Charles on Thursday said the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, “is a moment of the greatest sadness” for him and the royal family.

Charles shared the sentiments just hours after it was announced that Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch had died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon.

The queen's family travelled to the Scottish estate on Thursday afternoon after doctors had expressed concern for her health and placed her under medical supervision.

She was 96.

The new king, in a brief statement shared on the royal family's social media pages, mourned the death of his “beloved” mother and matriarch of the royal family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” he said.

Charles automatically assumed the throne after news of the queen's death but will only be declared the new monarch on Friday, according to reports.

This will reportedly take place at a meeting of the Accession Council, which usually gathers at St James's Palace in London, according to Daily Mail.

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, will become his heir apparent, while his three children, princes George, Louis and princess Charlotte, will move up the succession line. Prince Harry will become fifth in line, followed by Archie and Lilibet, named for the queen.

