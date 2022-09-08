×

World

Queen Elizabeth II has died at 96

08 September 2022 - 20:58
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Queen Elizabeth II has died at her home in Balmoral, aged 96. File image.
Image: Richard Pohle/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, has died, the BBC announced on Thursday. 

She was 96. 

The queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new king and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

Earlier on Thursday, members of the royal family had travelled to Balmoral Castle after doctors expressed concern over the monarch's health and placed her under medical supervision.

Queen Elizabeth was Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch. She had been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year.

