×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Powerful quake hits Papua New Guinea, at least 4 dead

11 September 2022 - 15:51 By Praveen Menon
An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday killing at least four people. Stock image.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday killing at least four people. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Jerry Rainey/ File photo

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday killing at least four people, injuring others and damaging property and essential infrastructure.

The quake hit about 67km east of Kainantu and 80km northwest of Lae in the eastern PNG region, at about 9:45am local time (23:45 GMT Saturday), but was felt some 500km away in the capital of Port Moresby.

The full extent of damage was not immediately clear as the location of the earthquake was remote. Earthquakes are common in PNG, which sits on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire”, a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

While the government gave no death toll, the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Asia and the Pacific said at least four deaths and four injuries had been reported.

One person died in a landslide in Rai Coast, Madang, with three others buried in Wau, Morobe, the OCHA's PNG disaster management team said in a report posted on Twitter.

Houses and vehicles swept away as dam wall bursts in Free State town

Houses and vehicles were swept away early on Sunday when the wall of a dam burst in the mining town of Jagersfontein in the Free State.
News
6 hours ago

The regional power grid, internet cables, and the regional highway were damaged, but the airport is operational, it said. Some of the injured were airlifted for immediate treatment.

Papua New Guinea residents shared images and videos on social media of cracked roads, damaged buildings and cars, and items falling off supermarket shelves.

The UN report said people had been injured by falling structures or debris, and there was damage to some health centres, homes, rural roads and highways.

Power infrastructure was damaged in affected areas, causing an outage across the Eastern Highlands.

State-backed communications provider PNG DataCo also reported impact to its undersea cable network, resulting in widespread disruptions.

The US tsunami warning system issued an alert after the quake but later said the danger had passed. There was no immediate threat to Australia, its Bureau of Meteorology said.

In 2018, a magnitude 7.5 quake rocked PNG's remote mountainous highlands, killing more than 100 people and damaging thousands of homes.

Reuters

READ MORE

Earthquakes strike Indonesia and Papua New Guinea

Two earthquakes struck the Pacific 'Ring of Fire' on Sunday: one of magnitude 6.1 near the Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Indonesia's ...
News
10 hours ago

Earthquake in China’s Sichuan kills more than 40, shakes provincial capital

The quake was the biggest in the tectonically active area since August 2017
World
5 days ago

Powerful 7.1 earthquake strikes north Philippines, rattles Manila

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippine island of Luzon on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, badly damaging a hospital ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get ... South Africa
  2. Lindani Myeni’s widow denied visa extension by home affairs News
  3. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  4. First picture of giant whirlpool off Wild Coast has scientists pondering South Africa
  5. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'