World

Putin tells UN Chief he welcomes co-operation with IAEA over Zaporizhzhia plant

14 September 2022 - 20:05 By Reuters
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, addresses a joint press conference with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (not pictured) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Pakistan September 9, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Waseem Khan

Russian President Vladimir Putin told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that he welcomed “constructive” co-operation with the IAEA nuclear watchdog following its visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin also said in its readout of the phone call that Putin and Guterres discussed a deal on exports of Ukrainian grain from its Black Sea ports as well as exports of Russian food and fertilisers.

